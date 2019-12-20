Presidents of Armenia, Artsakh visit Harav village
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan together with President Armen Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia visited on December 20 the Harav village in the Askeran region and got acquainted with the realization of a range of projects being carried out there, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.
