PM Pashinyan assesses Armenia’s chairmanship in EAEU bodies as productive

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid a working visit to Russia, St. Petersburg on December 20.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Pashinyan participated in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which affirmed the candidacy of Mikhail Myasnikovich in the post of the Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission, who will replace Tigran Sargsyan.

PM Pashinyan said in his speech,

“Dear partners, I welcome all of you. In fact, we finish the year with quite good mood. I want to note that today we have reached a consensus over all the issues on the agenda. We can already set to the signing of the documents and I think it’s a very good sign and good atmosphere that we have an agreement over all the issues. Since the year of Armenia’s chairmanship in the bodies of the EAEU comes to end, I want to thank all our colleagues for the works done together. I think it was quite good, effective and productive chairmanship. I am confident we will continue that cooperation in that same nature. I congratulate Belarus on assuming the chairmanship and wish all the best”.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko thanked Nikol Pashinyan for the warm wishes, said, “Dear colleagues, I think I will express a general opinion if we all thank the Armenian side for the quite productive chairmanship”.

It was decided to hold the next session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in May 2020 in Belarus.

