Presidents of Armenia, Artsakh discuss broad scope of cooperation issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian paid a working visit to Artsakh on December 20.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Office of the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian met with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan in Stepanakert.

The Presidents discussed a broad scope of issues referring to the cooperation between the two Armenian Republics.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan