PM Pashinyan attends non-formal meeting of Heads of CIS member states

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The non-formal summit of the Heads of CIS member states is underway in St. Petersburg. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan also participates in the summit. ARMENPRESS reports Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered opening remarks.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also participated in the summit.

Earlier, PM Pashinyan’s press secretary Vladimir Karapetyan had told that no Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting is scheduled, but an official luncheon will take place following the summit, which will be attended by both Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

