Heads of EAEU member states sum up 1 year of Armenia’s chairmanship over the Organization

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Heads the EAEU member states summed up the year of Armenia’s chairmanship over the Organization, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told the reporters following the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

“Today’s session was the last one in the period of Armenia’s chairmanship. We had the opportunity to sum up the past year and speak about the achievements recorded during Armenia’s chairmanship”, Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan listed the important achievements made during the past year, noting also the free trade agreement signed between the EAEU and Singapore.

Belarus will assume the chairmanship over the Eurasian Economic Council starting from January 1, 2020.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan