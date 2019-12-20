Putin award EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan with Order of Friendship

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin awarded outgoing Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Council Tigran Sargsyan with Order of Friendship. The awarding ceremony took place following December 20 session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

“I have the high mission and honorable responsibility to award EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan with the high state award of Russia, the Order of Friendship”, Putin said, adding that Sargsyan had an important contribution to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan