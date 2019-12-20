Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-12-19

YEREVAN, 20 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 Դecember, USD exchange rate իս up by 0.81 drams to 478.35 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.09 drams to 531.78 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.06 drams to 7.69 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.57 drams to 623.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 52.27 drams to 22710.62 drams. Silver price is down by 1.40 drams to 260.53 drams. Platinum price is up by 101.06 drams to 14348.89 drams.