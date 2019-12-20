Asian Stocks - 20-12-19

TOKYO, 20 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 20 December:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.20% to 23816.63 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.18% to 1733.07 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.40% to 3004.94 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.25% to 27871.35 points.