Asian Stocks - 20-12-19
TOKYO, 20 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 20 December:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.20% to 23816.63 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.18% to 1733.07 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.40% to 3004.94 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.25% to 27871.35 points.
- 17:44 Putin award EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan with Order of Friendship
- 17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-12-19
- 17:30 Asian Stocks - 20-12-19
- 17:19 Poll shows 61,3% approval rating for Armenia’s ruling bloc
- 17:10 PM’s spouse donates blood at Yerevan hospital
- 17:07 President of Armenia arrives in Artsakh on working visit
- 16:46 The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia
- 16:28 Kocharyan again denied bail
- 16:20 Session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in St. Petersburg
- 16:00 Armenia seeks to introduce armed protection service dedicated to historic monuments
- 15:58 Most of Armenians approve activity of President and PM – poll
- 15:37 Gallup polls: 72.2% of Armenians satisfied with their lives
- 15:35 Bonbon: Armenia Flag artwork by Laurence Jenkell coming to Yerevan from Paris
- 15:07 Sole resident of Armenia border village honored by PM Pashinyan for patriotism
- 14:47 Norshen entry requirements lifted, visitors can freely view medieval Ani from Armenia village
- 14:38 All prisons to be monitored 24/7 through CCTV surveillance
- 14:00 Artsakh President attends event dedicated to professional day of National Security Officer
- 13:58 PM appoints new deputy minister of healthcare
- 12:37 Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt
- 12:18 Magnitude 3 earthquake recorded at Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 12:13 President of Artsakh receives acting NSS Director of Armenia
- 11:56 Government to switch to electric vehicle fleet
- 11:52 Investigators press criminal charges against 3 suspects in illegal adoption probe
- 11:37 46% of Armenia prison population are remand detainees
- 11:34 Pashinyan selects two new deputy heads of NSS
14:51, 12.14.2019
Viewed 2950 times Nearly 900 Syrian refugees returned to homeland in past few days
11:59, 12.16.2019
Viewed 2286 times Wizz Air Hungarian low-cost airline enters into Armenia’s aviation market
20:35, 12.13.2019
Viewed 1931 times Belgium completes ratification procedure of Armenia-EU CEPA
12:48, 12.13.2019
Viewed 1772 times Turkey’s policy remains threat for Armenia and its people – PM Pashinyan
20:23, 12.17.2019
Viewed 1498 times U.S Department of State responds to recognition of Armenian Genocide by Senate