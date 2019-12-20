Poll shows 61,3% approval rating for Armenia’s ruling bloc
17:19, 20 December, 2019
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 61,3% say they will vote for the ruling My Step bloc if new elections of parliament were to be held tomorrow, according to a GALLUP poll.
1517 Armenian citizens were polled from November 1 through December 1 and were asked which political party they would cast their votes for in the event of parliamentary elections being held the next day.
61,3% of the respondents said they would vote for the ruling My Step bloc.
14,2% would cast their vote for the opposition Prosperous Armenia party, and 3,9% for the other opposition force Bright Armenia party.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
