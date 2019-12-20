PM’s spouse donates blood at Yerevan hospital

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan has donated blood at the Yolyan Hematology Center in Yerevan.

Hakobyan learned through Facebook that cancer and blood disease patients are need of blood donors and expressed willingness to join the campaign, her office said.

“This is something you can do from time to time,” she said. “I am ready to become a blood donor from time to time, being convinced that I will help the treatment of someone, saving their lives, and I call on all our citizens to donate blood from time to time,” Hakobyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan