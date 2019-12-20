Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 December

President of Armenia arrives in Artsakh on working visit

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan welcomed today President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian at the Stepanakert airport, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President arrived in Artsakh on a working visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




