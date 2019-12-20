President of Armenia arrives in Artsakh on working visit
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan welcomed today President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian at the Stepanakert airport, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The Armenian President arrived in Artsakh on a working visit.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
