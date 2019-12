Kocharyan again denied bail

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Judge Lusine Abgaryan of the Court of Appeals denied former President Robert Kocharyan to be released on bail.

Kocharyan had appealed a lower court’s November 7 decision on keeping him in pre-trial detention and was seeking to be released on bail.

Kocharyan is entitled to appeal Judge Abgaryan’s ruling to the Court of Cassation within 15 days.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan