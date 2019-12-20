Armenia seeks to introduce armed protection service dedicated to historic monuments

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Italy will cooperate in preservation of historic monuments, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Narine Khachaturyan told a news conference.

She said Italy is highly experienced in the matter and Italian partners have expressed willingness to share their experience.

“We are preparing legislative amendments regarding preservation of monuments,” she said.

She said they already have a preliminary agreement with Italy for cooperation. “Italian monument guards are armed divisions under the defense ministry, whose mission is to protect historic monuments. We seek to introduce this practice in Armenia,” Khachaturyan said.

Khachaturyan said discussions have been held with police and the law enforcement agency is willing to cooperate.

Italian experts in the field are expected to arrive in Armenia in spring 2020 for detailed discussions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan