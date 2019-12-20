Most of Armenians approve activity of President and PM – poll

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Majority of Armenians positively assess the activity of the President and the Prime Minister according to the polls conducted by the Armenia Office of Gallup International Association.

“Asked “How do you assess the activity of the following institutions”, 83% of the respondents approved the activity of the President, 83.2% that of the PM, 43.1% that of the Parliament, 54.9% that of the government, but 25.5% disapproved the activity of the opposition”, GALLUP International Association’s Armenia full member MPG LLC Director Aram Navasardyan told reporters today.

The polls were conducted from November 9 to December 1 among 1517 citizens.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan