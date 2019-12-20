Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 December

Gallup polls: 72.2% of Armenians satisfied with their lives

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. 72% of Armenians are satisfied with their lives according to the polls conducted by the Armenia Office of Gallup International Association.

“Asked whether in general they are satisfied with their lives, 20.7% of the respondents said they are fully satisfied, 51.5% stated that they are rather satisfied, and 10.5% said they are not satisfied at all”, GALLUP International Association’s Armenia full member MPG LLC Director Aram Navasardyan told reporters today.

The polls were conducted from November 9 to December 1 among 1517 citizens.

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




