Bonbon: Armenia Flag artwork by Laurence Jenkell coming to Yerevan from Paris

YEREVAN, DECEBER 20, ARMENPRESS. An artwork by Laurence Jenkell famously on display in the streets of Paris has been donated to the Government of Armenia and will soon be installed in Yerevan.

According to Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Narine Khachaturyan, the Bonbon: Armenian Flag artwork will be inaugurated on December 25 in Tashir Street, the underground shopping area in Northern Avenue. It has already been shipped to the city.

“I think one more happy spot will be added to our city”.

Jenkell is a contemporary art artist based in Côte d'Azur, France.

Among her artworks is a series of sculptures of candies in different shapes and colors.

