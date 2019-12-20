Norshen entry requirements lifted, visitors can freely view medieval Ani from Armenia village

GYUMRI, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Visitors will no longer need to have special permission in order to enter Norshen, the village in Armenia’s Shirak province bordering Turkey.

The Akhuryan River runs in between the village and Ani, the ruined Armenian medieval city in Turkey. Visitors to the village are required to obtain permission to do so from the Russian border troops who are patrolling the Armenian-Turkish border from the Armenian side.

But according to Shirak Governor Tigran Petrosyan, the procedure will change next year as a result of joint work of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, the Shirak Government and other authorities.

“Today I have a very important mission: I am announcing that from next year people can freely go and see Ani”, Petrosyan said, referring to the fact that the medieval city can be seen with the naked eye from Norshen due to its proximity.

“We will have a change in the border regime”, he said.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan