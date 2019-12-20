Artsakh President attends event dedicated to professional day of National Security Officer

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan participated today in an event in Stepanakert dedicated to the professional day of National Security Officer, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the whole staff of the Service on the professional day, the coming New Year and Christmas holidays wishing them sound health and great success.

The Head of the State handed in state awards and valuable gifts to a group of officers who had registered high results during the service, conferred the rank of colonel to one serviceman.

The delegation of the Armenian National Security Service at the head of acting director Eduard Martirosyan and other officials also attended the event.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan