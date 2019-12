YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Artyom Smbatyan has been appointed deputy minister of healthcare of Armenia according to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

According to the PM’s another decision Levon Hakobyan has been relieved from the position of deputy healthcare minister.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan