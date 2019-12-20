Magnitude 3 earthquake recorded at Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3 earthquake has been recorded in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border Friday morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
The earthquake was recorded at a 10km depth, 16km south from the town of Barda.
It was felt in Stepanakert city.
No damages were reported.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
