Magnitude 3 earthquake recorded at Artsakh-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3 earthquake has been recorded in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border Friday morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The earthquake was recorded at a 10km depth, 16km south from the town of Barda.

It was felt in Stepanakert city.

No damages were reported.

