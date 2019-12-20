President of Artsakh receives acting NSS Director of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyanon December 20 received acting director of the National Security Service of Armenia Eduard Martirosyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the cooperation between the relevant structures of the two Armenian republics were on the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by head of the Artsakh Republic National Security Service Samvel Shahramanyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan