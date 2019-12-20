46% of Armenia prison population are remand detainees

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The prison overpopulation problem, which was among the most problematic issues for the corrections system for many years, has been solved, department of corrections Director, Major General Artur Goyunyan said at a news conference.

He said Armenia’s 12 correctional facilities have a capacity to house 5346 inmates.

“As of today, the number of prisoners is around 2230, of whom 1028 are remanded in custody [un-sentenced] and 1202 are convicted prisoners”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan