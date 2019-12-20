Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 December

Yerevan Metro to operate on heightened mode during New Year holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan subway will operate on a heightened regime during the New Year and Christmas holidays, the Metro’s spokesperson Tatevik Khachatryan told Armenpress.

“Certain changes will be made in the schedule. Only on December 31 the metro will start operation from 07:00 and will end at 06:00 on January 1, 2020. We wish you happy holidays”, the subway said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




