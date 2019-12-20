LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 december:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.62% to $1788.00, copper price up by 0.39% to $6185.00, lead price up by 1.53% to $1921.00, nickel price up by 1.40% to $14095.00, tin price up by 0.29% to $17250.00, zinc price up by 0.61% to $2320.00, molybdenum price up by 0.22% to $20393.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.