Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, has been included in the 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020.

The list has been prepared by Suitcase Travel Magazine.

Yerevan is the only one from the cities in the CIS region that has been included in this list.

“In Yerevan traditional pandoks (taverns) crowded with locals compete with European-style wine bars; Soviet-era buildings shoulder modern structures; and fashions range from hipster to babushka. Armenia’s capital is a city of contrasts and a hive of activity. Set your starting point as the Dancing Fountains in Republic Square – it’s the best introduction to the city”, the Magazine wrote.

The 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020 include Chile, Guyana, England, Portugal, Portland, Senegal, Arles in France, Canary Islands of Spain, etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan