Unidentified man opens fire at Russian security service HQ

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. An unknown man opened fire at the headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service in downtown Moscow, RIA Novosti reported.

The gunman has been neutralized.

Several persons were injured in the incident.

The identity of the gunman is being clarified.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




