President Sarkissian, His Holiness Garegin II meet with military disabled at Holy Etchmiadzin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, today met with a group of young military disabled people at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the Presidential Office told Armenpress. These young people became military disabled in the past years due the service in the Army, but managed to overcome the difficulties and develop as specialists in various areas.

“Without doubt each of you is a hero. Heroes are not those who have a title of a Hero, but they are heroes based on their life path, with their spirit, with the heroic victory they gave to us”, President Sarkissian said. “You all are soldiers of a victorious army. It’s thanks to each of you that we can state that we really have one of the strongest armies in our region. The army is strong also with its spirit. When the army was being built, your fathers and grandfathers stood up for the defense of the homeland and Artsakh and they won. The spirit of this victory has been directly transferred to the next generation, it was directly transferred to you with the advice you received from your parents, with the spirit and strength will you gained from your fathers, grandfathers, mothers and grandmothers. You gave your life and health to the homeland, you fought for life and won, overcame difficulties and kept in you the belief towards life, your life is meaningful”.

“It’s very important for each of you to return to life and find your place in this life, in this society and live a worthy life. I hope that the soldier, who returned back, no matter in what condition, will be totally integrated to the society and will be able to return to the normal life”, Armen Sarkissian said, calling on all state and private structures to do everything to include these heroes to their large job family.

He stated that there are young people in the presidential administration who fought as heroes, currently face some physical difficulties, but are fully capable of bringing contribution to the activity of the presidential staff.

“It’s time for you to return to a normal life. You were heroes in the battle field, but I am confident that each of you will be a hero also in the workplace”, Sarkissian said. “You are our pride, defender and protector, but today you are also our colleague. Each of you has yet a lot to do for the homeland, your big success is ahead”.

After the meeting His Holiness delivered prayer for the peace of the homeland.

Thereafter, the President and the Catholicos had dinner with the young people.

