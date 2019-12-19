Kocharyan’s supporter proposes 2008 March 1 victim to refuse from testimony – Police

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Police of Armenia obtained data according to which supporters of 2nd President Robert Kocharyan, who is in pre-trial detention over the 2008 March 1 case, meet with persons and witnesses affected by the March 2 incidents, try to offer a bribe so that these people will refuse from their testimonies, the Police told Armenpress.

In particular, one of Kocharyan’s supporters invited one of the persons affected during the March 1 events to his office in Kanaker and proposed him to refuse from the status of a victim, the testimony given and not to attend the court hearings. The supporter of the 2nd President said he is ready to pay the victim the money that the state is going to give as a monetary assistance. In addition, the supporter also promised the victim to appoint to a high position after the change in power.

The Police launched a criminal case over the incident.

Search operations were also carried out on the sidelines of the criminal case.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan