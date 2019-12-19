Government to reduce debt-GDP ratio by 1.4%

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. In 2020 Armenia’s state debt, as predicted, will grow at slower pace than the GDP, as a result the government debt-GDP ratio will decline by 1.4%, a representative of the finance ministry Artur Hambardzumyan said while presenting the 2020 borrowing program.

“By the end of 2020 the government’s debt is expected to be 3 trillion 419 million AMD or equivalent to 7 billion 177 million USD. As a result of the implementation of the borrowing program the government’s debt in the end of 2020 will increase by 162 billion AMD or 341 million USD. By the end of 2020 the government debt-GDP figure will be around 48.2%. In the upcoming year the debt will grow with slower pace than the GDP as a result of which the government debt-GDP ratio will decrease by 1.4%”, he said.

The ministry official informed that this year they expect the government debt-GDP rate to be less than 50%. He said the debt-GDP ratio starts declining at rapid pace.

