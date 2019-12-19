TASS Director General congratulates ARMENPRESS on 101st anniversary of establishment

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Director General of TASS news agency Sergey Mikhaylov sent a congratulatory letter to Director of ARMENPRESS state news agency Aram Ananyan on the 101st anniversary of the establishment of the news agency.

The letter runs as follows: “Let me on behalf of Russia’s TASS news agency congratulate you and the staff of ARMENPRESS on the day of the establishment of the news agency.

Today ARMENPRESS has a reputation of being a reliable source of information and a leading news agency for a wide audience, covering political, economic, social, cultural and other important issues within the country and the globe, by keeping the highest journalistic standards.

I am confident that your creative team will continue contributing to the development of the global information space.

By using this chance I want to express confidence in maintaining good friendly relations between our news agencies in the future.

I sincerely wish you new victories, welfare and prosperity”.

ARMENPRESS news agency was founded on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia.

