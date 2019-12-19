Government approves 2020-2030 agriculture development strategy

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the 2020-2030 strategy ensuring the economic development of the agricultural sector.

The vision of the upcoming ten years is the inclusive development and prosperity of agricultural lands, employment of rural youth, adaptation to climate change, sustainable development of the country’s natural resources, installation of the best system for food safety, boosting the export of agricultural goods.

As a result it is expected to transition from the traditional, small-scale production to the modern, technologically equipped agriculture directed for market development and creating a high value added. The sustainable development strategy is based on seven principles and is directed for inclusive growth, gender equality and institutional stability. These principles will turn into goals and actions taking into account the priorities of the agriculture field.

