Minister of Environment, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia praise process of joint projects

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan received today Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia Dmitry Mariyasin and his delegation, the ministry told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the implementation process of joint projects, summed up the results of the 2019 cooperation, both praising the quality of works done so far.

On December 20 the ministry of environment and the UNDP will hold a round-table discussion to present the issues voiced at the 25th UN Climate Change Conference and the results.

Minister Grigoryan will deliver remarks at the discussion.

