Try to find your talent and yourselves: President Sarkissian meets Metsamor's high school children

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today met with the children and teachers of Metsamor’s N2 high school within the frames of the program “More For Metsamor”.

One of the components of the project, which is implemented by Rosatom State Atomiс Energy Corporation, is the meetings with famous people, in whose life science played a great role.

The first guest of this initiative is Armenian President Armen Sarkissian who had a great contribution to the field of science and continues actively operating in the field.

Asked why science needs to be attractive for young people, the President said it’s not mandatory for all to deal with science and advised the school-children to be engaged in what they love.

“I do not have such a goal and do not propose all of you to definitely deal with science and new technologies. Our people both in Armenia and abroad are engaged in everything and there is no need to imagine a country where all are scientists. Of course, no. Whatever you do in your life, do it with pleasure. In other words, if you do anything by force, where you will not feel your talent, it will be a great burden for you. Quite the contrary, if you have that talent and do your job with pleasure, I am sure you will definitely succeed”, the President said.

He urged not to be afraid of mistakes because life will always correct the mistakes and will take on the right path if a person is honest to himself.

“Try to find your talent, try to find yourselves and never try to cheat yourself, deal with what you don’t like. Don’t be afraid of difficulties, because if you really love your profession, do it with pleasure, revealed your talent, I am confident you will succeed”, Armen Sarkissian said.

He attached importance to holding such format meetings in all schools of Armenia. “It’s very important for any school of our country to feel attention, the attention of the President, the Prime Minister, the parliament and our people in general. I hope every school will have a chance to meet with the country’s leaders and hold such a dialogue. A simple talk that will help both the students and the teachers to know what to do and how to do something”, he said.

Introducing the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) the President said this initiative aims at bringing international IT and high technological company representatives to Armenia making the country one of the leading centers for artificial intelligence, data management and math modelling. “It’s important to turn Armenia into a place where in addition to good education, startups, there will also be famous international companies who will share their experience and knowledge with us”, he said.

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said this project is an example on how the Armenian-Russian relations should be built. “The ongoing actions in the educational field are part of this project. Rosatom is implementing educational programs here which enable more talented students to study at the leading Russian universities and return back to Armenia to contribute to the country’s development”, the Russian Ambassador said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan