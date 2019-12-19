Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-12-19

YEREVAN, 19 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 December, USD exchange rate stood at 477.54 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 531.69 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.63 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 626.15 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 22658.35 drams. Silver price stood at 261.93 drams. Platinum price stood at 14247.83 drams.