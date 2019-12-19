Soviet-era spy legend Gohar Vardanyan posthumously awarded with Order of Honor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Legendary Armenian-born Soviet intelligence officer and spy Gohar Vardanyan has been posthumously awarded with Order of Honor for the services and unconditional dedication to the homeland.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan handed over the Order to acting Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan during today’s session dedicated to the NSS 101st anniversary.

Gohar Vardanyan died on November 25 at the age of 94.

