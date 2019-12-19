Ransacked, but nothing stolen – Zhoghovurd editor on office intrusion

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary information the intruders who broke into the head office of the Zhoghovurd newspaper in Yerevan did not steal anything, the newspaper’s founder Taguhi Tovmasyan, who is also an incumbent MP, told reporters.

“Now police are searching the scene, but according to preliminary info they [intruders] didn’t take anything”, she said.

Editor in Chief of Zhoghovurd Knar Manukyan said they discovered their office ransacked in the morning.

“This is an obvious step aimed at obstructing a news outlet’s work. Unknown persons ransacked everything, at first glance nothing has been stolen. One of our employees had cash in the drawer, but the intruders didn’t take it”, she said.

