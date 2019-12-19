Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 December

BHK calls on law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged break-in in newspaper office

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia (BHK) lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan has called on law enforcement agencies to investigate an alleged break-in targeting the head office of the Zhoghovurd newspaper.

“The entire office is ransacked. I call on authorities to determine what has happened and who had broken into the office,” she said from parliament floor.

Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan had in turn said that he has dispatched a rapid response team to the scene.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




