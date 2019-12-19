Cabinet installs Stepan Safaryan to serve as Chairman of Public Council

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet installed Stepan Safaryan to serve as Chairman of the Public Council.

At today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Safaryan’s activities in this new capacity will be more effective, and for the benefit of the country and people.

Safaryan, a former lawmaker and political analyst, thanked the PM for the trust. “It is a great honor for me to work for the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh, to work for their interests, it is a greatest pleasure and honor to work in partnership with the government of the new Armenia, and to be one of the bridges of the government and society,” Safaryan said.

“I am happy over your willingness, but I think that in this context we must note that actually it’s not in really good conditions that you must assume this capacity because basically since the day it was founded the expediency of the Public Council’s existence was always under doubt,” the PM told Safaryan.

“In fact, your activities as Chairman of the Public Council is going to be a difficult mission, you are facing a difficult task, this, basically, is the Public Council’s last chance to prove that it can be effective as an advisory body,” the Premier said, voicing his support.

