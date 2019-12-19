Freezing injunction imposed over some of Serzh Sargsyan’s assets

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s assets have been frozen amid an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Sargsyan is suspected in abuse of power and embezzlement of nearly half a billion drams during his tenure as president through a businessman Barsegh Beglaryan, who in turn is also facing criminal charges.

The assets of Barsegh Beglaryan, the head of FLASH, a petroleum company based in Armenia, were also frozen.

Authorities said they have frozen the assets equal to the amount of the suspected damages inflicted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan