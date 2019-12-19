Authorities identify suspect in December 17 false bomb threat targeting Yerevan police station
09:58, 19 December, 2019
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service has revealed the identity of the suspect who is believed to be behind a false bomb threat targeting a police station in Yerevan on December 17.
The National Security Service said the false threat was made by a 34 year old man from Yerevan. An investigation into the incident is underway.
Authorities did not disclose the suspect’s identity.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
