Authorities identify suspect in December 17 false bomb threat targeting Yerevan police station

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service has revealed the identity of the suspect who is believed to be behind a false bomb threat targeting a police station in Yerevan on December 17.

The National Security Service said the false threat was made by a 34 year old man from Yerevan. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Authorities did not disclose the suspect’s identity.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan