“Political suicide march”, Trump on congressional democrats’ impeachment efforts

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump lambasted congressional Democrats and labeled impeachment efforts a "political suicide march" at a Wednesday night rally held as he became the third U.S. president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. He also told supporters in Battle Creek, Michigan, that Democrats "have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame,” according to CBS News.

“It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached,” Trump told the crowd.

Democrats are "declaring their deep hatred and disdain for the American voter," Mr. Trump said to boos from the crowd. "They've been trying to impeach me from before I ran."