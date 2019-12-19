LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.57% to $1777.00, copper price down by 0.56% to $6161.00, lead price down by 0.05% to $1892.00, nickel price down by 2.11% to $13900.00, tin price up by 0.17% to $17200.00, zinc price up by 0.44% to $2306.00, molybdenum price up by 0.55% to $20349.00, cobalt price down by 0.75% to $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.