BelTa’s director extends congratulatory message on the occasion of 101st anniversary of ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Director of BelTa state Belarusian news agency Irina Akulovich sent a congratulatory message to Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the news agency.

The message runs as follows, “I congratulate you on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the establishment of ARMENPRESS agency. Today your agency is a modern and powerful media institution which relies on its rich experience, high professionalism of the staff, modern informational technologies, which allows the agency to have a leading role in the social life of the country and actively develop international cooperation”, Irina Akulovich said, thanking for the joint productive work with ARMENPRESS and hoping that in 2020 it will continue.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan