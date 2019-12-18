Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-12-19

YEREVAN, 18 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 477.54 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 531.69 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.63 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 10.46 drams to 626.15 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 146.44 drams to 22658.35 drams. Silver price up by 1.98 drams to 261.93 drams. Platinum price down by 73.47 drams to 14247.83 drams.