Armenian, Russian lawmakers positively assess dynamics of bilateral ties

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The lawmakers of the Armenian Parliament and the Russian Federation Council positively assess the dynamics of relations between the two countries, Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Ruben Rubinyan told reporters after the joint session of the standing committee and the Russian Federation Council’s foreign affairs committee in Yerevan today.

“Today’s session touched upon the current situation in the South Caucasus, as well as the international security. We also talked about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Armenian-Russian relations and inter-parliamentary ties. I want to state that we assessed the dynamics of the Armenian-Russian relations as positive”, Rubinyan said.

In turn Konstantin Kosachev – chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, stated that their cooperation is constantly developing.

The joint session held today was already the 5th one.

