Russia hopes Azerbaijan will reciprocally respond to Pashinyan’s statement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Russia hopes that the leadership of Azerbaijan will make a statement similar to that of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who said that the final settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan, Konstantin Kosachev – chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, told reporters in the Parliament of Armenia on December 18.

“We agree that the conflict has no and could not have a military solution. The Russian side gives importance to the statement made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan according to which the final settlement of the NK conflict should take into account the interests and positions of both Armenia, Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh. We, the Russian side, expressed regret that the Azerbaijani side has not made such reciprocal statement yet, but we hope it will happen. This will be very important in terms of settling the conflict”, Kosachev said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan