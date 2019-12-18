EBRD Board of Directors approves Armenia’s candidacy for holding the annual meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved on December 17 Armenia’s candidacy for holding the EBRD annual meeting in Yerevan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said on Facebook.

“The voting of the EBRD Board of Governors on the matter is also expected based on which the final results will be clear in late January.

Back to spring 2019 we announced our desire to hold the EBRD 2021 annual meeting and business forum in Yerevan. We reaffirmed our intention at many meetings held with the Bank representatives in various platforms.

After submitting request-appeal by the government on holding the EBRD annual meeting in Yerevan I had detailed discussions in Yerevan with the delegation led by the EBRD Secretary General which assessed Armenia’s opportunities to hold the event.

The EBRD annual meeting is a high-level dialogue on various topics and decision-making process on the Bank’s strategic development issues. During the meeting investment outlook sessions are usually being held under which the hosting country and other pre-elected countries present their investment opportunities.

The event is also a wonderful opportunity for establishing new business ties as usually it hosts over 2000 participants, including executives of leading financial and corporate companies, high-ranking officials, civil society and international media representatives”, Avinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan