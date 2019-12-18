Tech ministry seeks to include Armenia in YouTube Partner Program

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia is working to get the country included in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan said at a news conference.

He said currently Armenia isn’t listed in the YPP eligible country list.

Getting included in the YPP program will enable people from Armenia on YouTube to cash out money generated through YouTube via Armenian banks.

“You can generate the money now but you can’t withdraw it with an Armenian bank card. Bloggers and companies who want to make money from content are going to other countries and are registering their companies there,” Arshakyan said.

He said he is working through official channels to solve the issue. In addition, during a visit to the Silicon Valley Arshakyan met with Armenian specialists working for Google and YouTube and also discussed this problem.

Arshakyan said they are also trying to solve the issue in Google Maps where Artsakh isn’t separated.

Similar issues related with operations of PayPal and Google Pay are also on the agenda of the ministry.

