 Construction works of Engineering City to launch in Armenia in 2020

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The construction of the Engineering City in Armenia will launch in 2020, Minister of high technological industry Hakob Arshakyan told reporters at his annual press conference.

“We will finally have serious developments in 2020 in the program of the Engineering City. We will launch the construction process”, he said.

He informed that the national venture fund will be registered in the 2nd quarter and there will be an opportunity to invest at least 5 million USD in the technology field in 2020.

The Engineering City is created within the frames of the public-private partnership. According to the program, 1500 highly-qualified specialists of the field will be prepared and trained, 2000 jobs will be created. The program will be implemented in Yerevan.

