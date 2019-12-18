Lebanese Zartonk daily congratulates ARMENPRESS on 101st anniversary of foundation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Lebanese Zartonk daily’s responsible director and editor-in-chief Sevak Hakobyan congratulated director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan on the 101st anniversary of the establishment of the news agency.

“The staff of Zartonk daily warmly congratulates its partner ARMENPRESS state news agency on the 101st anniversary of establishment. This is another chance to value the news agency’s role in the development, spread of the Armenian press and in the state-building process. The trajectory of ARMENPRESS passes through the crossroads of the history of the three republics. Its archive is rich and valuable.

The news agency with a century-old history today as well keeps its role and position in the list of reliable and high-quality media outlets. We congratulate director of the news agency Aram Ananyan thanks to whose efforts today the agency is at a period of professional progress. We also congratulate the team who managed and still manage to keep their unique place in the life of the Armenian press by keeping high the professional and human qualities. We congratulate the readers who are receiving reliable and valid information on daily basis thanks to the professional and highly qualified team of ARMENPRESS. We wish our colleagues a lot of energy, productive work in their patriotic mission”, reads the congratulatory letter.

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency celebrates its 101st anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

